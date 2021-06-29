Water Safari Resort now hiring for summer positions

OLD FORGE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — Water Safari Resort has announced that it is still hiring for the 2021 summer season and will continue to hire throughout the summer at the Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Calypso’s Cove, Old Forge Camping Resort, and Water’s Edge Inn. Positions are available across all departments with wider focus areas being Water Ride Operators, Lifeguards, Food Service, Stores, and Housekeeping. Additional specialty positions are available such as Office/Administration, Security, CDL Bus Driver, and more!

“We have many full-time and part-time job positions available for ages 16 and up as well as some for 14 and 15-year-olds. There are a variety of positions that are ideal for someone looking for their first job, or a retired individual looking for some extra spending money, and everyone in between!” says Katie Wojdyla, Vice President & Director of Marketing of Water Safari Resort. “Even if someone wants to work 1-2 days per week, that helps cover days off.”

Enchanted Forest Water Safari is a seasonal water and theme park, Calypso’s Cove is a seasonal family fun park, Old Forge Camping Resort is a year-round campground, and Water’s Edge Inn is a year-round hotel. There are openings for a variety of summer work schedules, both full and part-time, which include weekends and holidays through Labor Day. Old Forge Camping Resort and the Water’s Edge Inn have several job openings from spring through fall. Applicants must be at least 14 years of age; however, some positions require at least 16 to 18 years of age.

There are many great team member benefits from working at Water Safari Resort including opportunities for advancement, learning lifelong skills, making new friends, as well as many other on-the-job perks including free admission on days off, tickets for friends and family, on property discounts, and more.

To view available positions, visit https://www.watersafari.com/jobs/