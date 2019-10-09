Water shut off scheduled for parts of Chicopee Wednesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee announced water is scheduled to be shut off in certain areas on Wednesday.

The shut off is scheduled from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. for the following streets:

  • 27 Grattan Street
  • 14 – 34 Montgomery Street
  • 6 – 223 Sheridan Street
  • Jackson Street – All Addresses
  • Taylor Sreet –All Addresses
  • Patrick Street – All Addresses
  • Emmet Street- All Addresses
  • Sheridan Circle – All Addresses
  • Dewey Street- All Addresses
  • Campbell Place – All Addresses
  • Walsh Street- All Addresses
  • Driscoll Street – All Addresses
  • Sampson Street – All Addresses

The City of Chicopee advises to run cold water until it is clear from your tub if water appears brown.

(City of Chicopee)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

