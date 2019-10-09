Water shut off scheduled for parts of Chicopee Wednesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee announced water is scheduled to be shut off in certain areas on Wednesday.

The shut off is scheduled from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. for the following streets:

27 Grattan Street

14 – 34 Montgomery Street

6 – 223 Sheridan Street

Jackson Street – All Addresses

Taylor Sreet –All Addresses

Patrick Street – All Addresses

Emmet Street- All Addresses

Sheridan Circle – All Addresses

Dewey Street- All Addresses

Campbell Place – All Addresses

Walsh Street- All Addresses

Driscoll Street – All Addresses

Sampson Street – All Addresses

The City of Chicopee advises to run cold water until it is clear from your tub if water appears brown.