Water shut off scheduled for parts of Chicopee Wednesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee announced water is scheduled to be shut off in certain areas on Wednesday.
The shut off is scheduled from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. for the following streets:
- 27 Grattan Street
- 14 – 34 Montgomery Street
- 6 – 223 Sheridan Street
- Jackson Street – All Addresses
- Taylor Sreet –All Addresses
- Patrick Street – All Addresses
- Emmet Street- All Addresses
- Sheridan Circle – All Addresses
- Dewey Street- All Addresses
- Campbell Place – All Addresses
- Walsh Street- All Addresses
- Driscoll Street – All Addresses
- Sampson Street – All Addresses
The City of Chicopee advises to run cold water until it is clear from your tub if water appears brown.