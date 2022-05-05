ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – An elementary school in Enfield, Connecticut was hit with a wave of covid-19 cases among its staff and has closed for the remainder of the week.

Of the 75 staff members at the henry Barnard school, 40 have tested positive for covid-19.

On Monday, the district sent a letter to parents, warning them that the school might have to be closed

The days will be treated like snow days and children will not have to learn remotely.

The Superintendent said he hopes the school can be reopened next Monday, but will have to wait until the weekend to determine if that will be possible.