(WWLP) – More people struggling financially these days and relying more on credit cards.

Building good credit is all about how you spend the money you earn and how much debt you incur. Your credit score rates your ability to pay back what you owe, depending on where it falls within the credit score range.

According to Fannie Mae, to help you build and maintain good credit, you should start by setting up a budget. Make a plan to pay off your existing debts and try to avoid incurring new ones.

Try not to “max out” your credit cards and make sure to always pay your bills on time.

Your score builds over time, so start by setting small, achievable goals.