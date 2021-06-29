We Could See Seattle Kraken AHL Players, Former NHLers in Utica This Season

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
BestReviews
Top Stories
Florence athlete Gabby Thomas headed to Tokyo Olympics
Video
Top Stories
Virtual Town Hall for homeowners and landlords begins on Tuesday
Hottest temperature ever recorded for western Massachusetts
Video
How to stay cool in the heat when exercising
Video
Athleta apparel for women opens in Longmeadow and Hadley
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Indy 500
New England Nation
Journey to Tokyo
Top Stories
Climbing to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo Games
Top Stories
Mike Christopher, Jr wins 8th annual NAPA Auto Parts 5K SK Modified at Stafford
Top Stories
Jon McKennedy dominates the All States Materials Group ISMA race at Monadnock
Rich Hammann wins the Limited Late Model race at Stafford in a photo finish
USA Basketball confirms Olympic roster
Springfield College swimmer to represent native St. Lucia at Tokyo Summer Olympics
Video
Community
Hometown Heroes
Calendar
Congrats Grads! 2021
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Tips to make sure your air conditioner is operating at peak efficiency
Video
Top Stories
Talking firework dangers with the Chicopee Fire Department
Video
Top Stories
Managing summer screen time for your kids
Video
Eliminate injuries, leave fireworks to professionals
Video
A look into the hot real estate market
Video
Concert fundraiser to support Mental Health Association
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
We Could See Seattle Kraken AHL Players, Former NHLers in Utica This Season
News
Posted:
Jun 29, 2021 / 01:41 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 29, 2021 / 01:41 PM EDT
Trending Stories
SAFE Unit investigation on Knox Street Posse in Springfield leads to 15 people arrested
Video
Victim stabbed multiple times in Holyoke by four men
Video
Hottest temperature ever recorded for western Massachusetts
Video
Today’s Springfield MA Weather Forecast
Video
Springfield man arrested after report of a gun
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video