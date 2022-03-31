JOPPA, Ala. (WIAT) — BreAna Cobbs’ grandfather had just left the front part of his home when a tractor-trailer struck the building Wednesday evening.

The home on Highway 69 has belonged to Cobbs’ family for more than 20 years. Now, she said, it’s a total loss.

The incident took place as strong winds and storms cut across Alabama, causing downed trees and powerlines in their wake.

For Cobbs’ family, fallen trees and power outages weren’t the worst of the storms — the worst was an 18-wheeler drifting into their living room.

Cobbs said she spoke to both her grandfather and stepmother, both of whom were home during the incident, after the truck struck, collapsing the house’s roof and walls. Both of her loved ones were shaken up, Cobbs said, but they are both safe.

She said the home, though, is likely to be a total loss, having been moved two feet from its foundation.

“We need prayers,” Cobbs said Wednesday night, as storms continued to bear down on Alabama. Prayers for her family, but for the truck driver and his family, too. “Prayers go a long way.”

CBS 42 reached out to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, which referred questions about the incident to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). As of Wednesday night, ALEA has not responded to requests for comment.