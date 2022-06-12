(WWLP) – A Massachusetts live streamer who is documenting his walk across the country to raise money for a non-profit called Big City Mountaineers is now being sponsored by The Subway cooperation.

Subway reached out to a Sean Clancy after learning that he decided to eat only food from the chain restaurant while completing his months-long journey. He made the decision after learning that 49 other people have done the same walking trip, and he wanted to do something different.

“I wanted to be the only person that could raise his hands and say that I’m the only person that has ever done that, so I thought of the challenge why don’t I do it while only eating one type of food. And Subway was basically the only option. They have more available than any other restaurant chain in the U.S. and their nutritional value alone makes it so I can actually get up and walk everyday without passing out or gaining weight,” said Sean Clancy.

Subway announced that they will be supplying him with gear such as a custom-made baby stroller with solar panels attached and an electronic Subway gift card to receive as many subs as he wants.

Clancy currently has limited amount of gear that he also took with him when he started this journey in Boston in May. Most of his gear had been supplied in a baby stroller and small backpack.

Clancy says how his current baby stroller has already been repaired a few times. One incident a tire popped along the way and he had to put everything onto a buggy and carry it for 10 miles. Eventually, he found someone to help after randomly entering a service department in Richfield Springs, New York. He met the manager, who gave him a ride to a Walmart to buy tubes. The service department then fixed his stroller after bringing it back.

The Subway cooperation told 22News why they decided contribute to Sean’s journey with new gear and an e-card. “When we learned about Sean’s journey across America and his love for Subway sandwiches, we wanted to make his journey even better! Sean can fuel up with craveable sandwiches on us to make his food stops seamless as he journeys towards the West Coast,” said a Subway Spokesperson. “3,000 miles is a long way to travel, and we recognize his equipment will start to feel the wear and tear of the road. That’s why we’ll be providing Sean with brand new equipment halfway along his journey. While we can’t give away all the surprises, we can tell you the upgraded supplies will improve his walking and eating experience and draw attention to his journey with the hopes that as passersby see him, they’ll be excited to join his mission.”

Sean’s electronic gift card. Courtesy of Sean Clancy.

“It makes me feel great that they thought of what I was doing was cool enough to get involved with.” Sean Clancy

Towards the end of June, one of the Subway locations in Illinois will be surprising Clancy with his brand new gear and a celebration.

Until then, Clancy will continue in enjoying free grinders such as his favorite chicken bacon ranch melt with his e-gift card.