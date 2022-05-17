HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce will be officially welcoming The Wealth Transition Collective to the city Tuesday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Wealth Transition Collective is a financial planning firm that moved to Holyoke from Northampton in the summer of 2020, but due to COVID restrictions, they were not able to have a formal opening.

“We are excited to be part of this community and look forward to participating in its continued revitalization and growth – we learned a long time ago that paying it forward offers a very high return on investment” said Managing Partner and Financial Advisor, Greg Sheehan.

TWTC is being recognized for all the charitable work they’ve done within the city since moving in. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at 1632 Northampton Street in Holyoke.