Weather Alert: Chance for stronger storms mainly Saturday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the chance of stronger storms, mainly this evening.

Here’s today’s timeline:

This morning, there’s a risk for some scattered showers.

This afternoon, there’s just a risk for a very isolated shower or storm.

The best chances for showers and storms comes this evening, likely after 7/8 p.m. through past midnight.

A few of the evening storms could be on the strong side with lightning, gusty winds and hail.

Otherwise, it’ll be a hot and humid day. We start the day in the 60s and 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will make it feel like it’s in the low 90s during the warmest part of the day.

Evening temperatures will cool back into the 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. Chance of Showers/Thunderstorms.



Highs: 86-90

Winds: W/SW 5-10 MPH

Dew Point: 60-64 Sticky

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers & Thunderstorms.

Lows: 58-64