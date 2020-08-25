Weather Alert: Continued threat for scattered strong to severe storms Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms today.

Isolated showers and storms could pop up later this morning, but the majority of the coverage won’t start until after noontime. Just like yesterday, not everyone will see a strong storm, but those that do will deal with heavy rain, frequent lightning, potentially damaging wind gusts and possibly large hail. The worst of it will occur between 1 and 5 p.m.

Otherwise, it will be hot and humid again with highs in the upper 80s. Highs will be cooler in the western hills in the low to mid 80s. It will be breezy at times.

All the rain should wrap up by 6/7 p.m. with overnight clearing of skies and lows cool in the 50s.

Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Risk for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (NOAA)

TUESDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. Scattered Showers/Thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs: 86-90

Winds: W 5-15 MPH

Dew Points: 62-70 Humid



TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing.



Lows: 52-58