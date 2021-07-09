Weather Alert: Elsa’s heaviest rain expected Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the risk of flash flooding due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts through this afternoon.

Early this morning we will have scattered rain showers.

The worst of the heaviest rain is expected mid to late morning. That’s when the risk for flash flooding is the highest. Generally speaking, areas farther east in Hampden and Hampshire counties have the greatest risk for flash flooding, including street and stream flooding. Stay weather aware today.

Unlike with Isaias, the wind gusts Elsa will bring will top off around 25 mph. That means the risk for power outages is low.

After 1/2 p.m., conditions will significantly improve. However, there is still a risk for hit-or-miss showers or storms the rest of the day, and into tonight.

Highs today will reach the upper 70s and low 80s, and lows tonight will drop to the 60s. It’ll feel humid today and tonight.