Weather Alert: Excessive heat and humidity worsen Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) –The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for excessive heat and humidity, and also the chance for isolated showers and storms mainly in the evening.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for central/eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties until 8 p.m. today for heat indices up to 105 degrees.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Berkshire County, and western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 8 p.m. today for heat indices up to 100 degrees.

Today:

Morning temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. With oppressive levels of humidity, that’ll feel like it’s near 105 degrees late this afternoon. Take it slow and stay hydrated with water if you plan on on being outside. Take breaks in an air conditioned room if and when you can. Wear loose, and light-colored clothing.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and we can’t rule out some isolated, hit-or-miss showers and storms mainly this evening.

Tonight, after the chance of an evening shower or storm, we’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s. It’ll be another muggy night.

Tomorrow:

In the morning, we’ll quickly warm from the 70s into the 80s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity will again be at oppressive levels, bringing heat indices close to 100 degrees. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with another chance for isolated showers in the late afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow night, a chance for a spot shower then partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.