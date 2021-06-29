Weather Alert: Extreme heat, humidity continue Tuesday with a chance for storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for extreme heat and humidity today, along with a chance for a few showers and storms.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 7 p.m. Wednesday for heat indices reaching near 100 degrees.

Morning temperatures will be warm in the 70s. High temperatures late this afternoon are going to reach the mid to upper 90s. The record for today is 95 degrees, so we may break or tie that. The oppressive humidity will make it feel like it’s over 100 degrees late this afternoon. If you’re spending time outdoors stay hydrated and take breaks in the A/C if and when you can. Drink only water or something with electrolytes, and don’t skip any of your regular meals.

This afternoon there’s a chance for a few hit-or-miss showers and storms. Best timing is between 1 and 7 p.m.

Evening temperatures will be in the 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight.

TUESDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix & Scattered PM Showers/Thunderstorms

Highs: 94-98

Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Dew Points: 66-72 Humid



TUESDAY NIGHT: Variable Clouds



Lows: 68-74