Weather Alert: Extreme heat, severe storm threat Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for extreme heat and humidity, along with strong to severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.

TIMELINE:

The best chance for scattered showers and storms is after 2/3 p.m. until 8/9 p.m.

We do have an elevated risk for strong to severe storms, most likely between 5-8 p.m.

The primary threats are damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall with a lower risk for hail.

Stay weather aware today.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 7 p.m. for heat indices reaching near 100 degrees.

We’ll be in the 70s this morning with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity will still be very high, so that’ll create feels-like temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than it really is. We’ll be bright this morning with clouds moving in later in the day.