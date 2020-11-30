Weather Alert: Heavy rain and gusty winds move in Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday for heavy rain and gusty winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday.

WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.





IMPACTS…Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.





ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Isolated thunderstorms late Monday afternoon and early evening could produce localized stronger wind gusts.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

We should be dry early Monday morning but showers will start to move in between 8-10 a.m., and will become widespread by 11 a.m./noon.



A heavy, soaking rain will continue through the afternoon and evening hours. There could be a scattered thunderstorm as well.



Not only could the heavy rain lead to some minor street and stream flooding, but we’re also concerned with the strong winds. Sustained winds will reach 15-25 mph in the afternoon and evening, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible. This could lead to some isolated to scattered wind damage and power outages.