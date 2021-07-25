Weather Alert: heavy rain and storms Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the risk of heavy rain Sunday morning and scattered storms Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain Sunday morning, which could lead to localized flooding. Poor drainage areas, rivers and streams are at the highest risk for flooding. The heaviest of the rain will likely end around noon.

Sunday afternoon a few scattered showers and storms are possible. Some storms could be strong to severe with wind being the biggest threat.

Remember to never drive through flooded roadways. Always turn around and find a different route.

Email damage/flooding reports to reportit@wwlp.com