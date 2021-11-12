Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for heavy rain, strong wind and thunderstorms today.

Early this morning rain will be light to moderate and relatively spotty.

By mid to late morning the rain will become widespread and increase in intensity. It’ll rain most of the afternoon.

Get ready for:

Periods of heavy rain and some rumbles of thunder which may lead to some street flooding.

It’ll be windy with gusts near 30 mph.

Some storm wind gusts have the potential to be much stronger. There may be some isolated wind damage and power outages as a result.

wind damage and power outages as a result. Rain totals will reach 0.75-1.5″ for many, with isolated amounts up to 2″ possible.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this morning with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

The rain will quickly clear by the late afternoon/early evening. Tonight, we’ll be mostly clear with lows in the 30s.