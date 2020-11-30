Weather Alert: Heavy rain, gusty winds Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to heavy rain and high winds which could lead to water pooling on roads, some scattered wind damage and a few power outages.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. today.

Here’s the timeline for the wind and rain:

While a spot sprinkle is possible anytime this morning, most of the widespread rain will push in between 9-10 a.m. The rain will be widespread through the evening hours, and there could be a few rumbles of thunder. The heaviest of the rain will fall during the afternoon and evening, which could lead to some minor street and stream flooding, so be extra careful during the evening commute.

The strongest of winds will also peak during the afternoon and evening, with the highest gusts aimed for Berkshire County. Most of us will see 30-40 mph wind gusts, while the western hills could pick up 40-50 mph wind gusts. That wind could lead to some scattered wind damage and a few power outages.

During the late evening, winds will be just breezy and rain will become more scattered. High temperatures will hit the low 60s during the evening, although most of the day will be spent in the 40s and 50s.

By the time all the rain finishes up, most areas will have between 1-2 inches.

Overnight, spotty showers are possible with breezy winds and lows in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy, Becoming Rainy & Windy, Thunder Possible



Highs: 58-62 (late)

Winds: SE 15-25 MPH, gusting 40 to 50 MPH

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain becoming more scattered, Breezy winds

Lows: 50-54



TUESDAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers



Highs: 54-58 (falling)