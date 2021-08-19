Weather Alert: Heavy rain, storms Thursday from remnants of Fred

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22New Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for heavy rain and storms today associated with the remnants of once-Tropical Storm Fred.

We already have some very heavy rain showers out there early this morning. Heavy rain, and a few storms, will be around for the morning commute. Watch out for water pooling on the roads amid heavy downpours, and give yourself some extra travel time.

The heaviest and most widespread rain will fall before noon. In the afternoon, any rain/storms become a lot more scattered. By the late evening we’ll finally dry out.

Tropical-like levels of humidity today will fuel that threat for downpours. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. With that humidity, it’ll feel like it’s about 5 degrees warmer than it really is.

After evening showers, we’ll stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.