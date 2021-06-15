Weather Alert: Hit-or-miss storms Tuesday, some strong

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the risk of scattered thunderstorms today, a few of which could be on the strong side.

Morning temperatures will be in the 60s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will feel warmer than that due to the high humidity. We could see some spotty drizzle or a sprinkle this morning, but the bulk of the showers and storms hold off until the afternoon.

Since coverage is scattered, it’s not a guarantee everyone will see a storm. But those who do could get a stronger storm with lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Stay weather aware today.

Storm impacts for Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances drop this evening and overnight we’ll become mostly clear with lows in the 50s.