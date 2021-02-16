Weather Alert: Icy commute with freezing rain & rain Tuesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for ice that’s leading to very slick road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties for ice accumulation.

There’s widespread freezing rain and freezing drizzle out there early this morning, and it’s been freezing raining most of the night.

Early to mid morning there will be both rain and freezing rain as temperatures hover near freezing.

The freezing rain will linger the longest in the western hilltowns.

The steady precipitation will end by 10/11 a.m.

We can’t rule out a spot rain/snow/mix shower anytime of the day.

The worst of the icy road conditions are expected in the western hilltowns, but everyone needs to be prepared for slick roads and black ice.

The rest of the day will be cloudy and mild with highs reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. Tonight we become clear and cold with lows in the teens. Still watch out for icy roads.