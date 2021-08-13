Weather Alert: Last day of oppressive heat, humidity with chance of storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issue a Weather Alert for excessive heat and humidity, and the chance for showers and storms today.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for all of western Massachusetts from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for heat indices nearing 100 degrees.

This morning we have a chance for a spot shower or sprinkle. Much of the day will be dry. In the late afternoon, there’s a chance for an isolated shower or storm, although chances are better late tonight. We can’t rule out strong to severe storms with gusty winds.

Otherwise, it’ll be another incredibly hot and humid day. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. With that high humidity, it’ll feel like 100 degrees late this afternoon.

Tomorrow, partly to mostly cloudy. We have chances for scattered showers and storms throughout the day. The day will start humid but by the evening the air will feel much better. Temperatures will be a lot cooler, too. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s with afternoon highs down to the mid to upper 80s.

Tomorrow night, partly cloudy and finally not muggy. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.



FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny. Chance of a Shower/Thunderstorm.

Highs: 92-96

Winds: Light & Variable

Dew Points: 68-74 Oppressive

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variable Clouds, Chance of Showers/Thunderstorms.

Lows: 68-74

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Thunderstorms.

Highs: 84-88

Dew Points: 64-70 Humid

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 56-62