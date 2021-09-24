Weather Alert: Moderate to heavy rainfall Friday morning, chance of storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for this morning due to the risk for moderate to heavy rainfall and potentially strong to severe storms.

Flash Flood Watch for all of western Massachusetts until Friday morning.

Steady rain is already building in. We’ll have widespread moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the morning hours, including during the morning commute. Watch out for street and stream flooding, especially in urban areas. Strong thunderstorms, with damaging wind, lightning & downpours are also possible. There is also a low risk for an isolated tornado.

The worst of the heavy rain and storms will be done by noon. After that, just some spotty showers throughout the rest of the afternoon and early evening. Clouds will keep highs cooler in the low to mid 70s. Humidity will drop as the day goes on.

Late this evening, just a risk for isolated sprinkles.

Overnight, partly cloudy and not muggy with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Flash Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service until Friday morning for moderate to heavy rainfall.

FRIDAY: AM Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms. PM Scattered Showers. Breezy.

Highs: 72-76

Wind: S 15-25 MPH

Dew Points: 58-68, Dropping PM

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variable Clouds.

Lows: 48-54