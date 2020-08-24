Weather Alert: More hit-or-miss strong to severe storms possible Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the potential for scattered severe thunderstorms today and tomorrow.

We had isolated severe thunderstorms Saturday, and scattered severe thunderstorms Sunday that caused some damage in southeastern Franklin, and eastern Hampden and Hampshire counties. We are going to continue to see this pattern through Tuesday, with hit-or-miss/isolated strong to potentially severe storms.

It will be hot and humid today and that will fuel the threat for storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s, but with the humidity it will feel closer to the low 90s during the warmest part of the day.

We start the day dry and partly sunny. Rain and storm chances increase after noontime, and continue into the evening. However, coverage will be variable, meaning while some people are dry, others will be dealing with strong storms. Coverage will be isolated throughout the afternoon and evening.

A few storms have the potential to become strong to severe, which means heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts and hail.

Late this evening, rain chances end and overnight we’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly Sunny. Hot & Humid, Chance PM Showers/Storms



Highs: 86-90

Dew Points: 66-70 Very Humid

Winds: Light

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance Eve. Showers/Storms, Partly Cloudy

Lows: 64-68