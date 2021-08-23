Weather Alert: More rain and saturated ground from Henri bring flood risk Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for additional rain and storms today, which, coupled with a saturated ground from Henri, could lead to more flooding.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until this evening.

This morning, we’ll just have a few isolated sprinkles or light showers around. The bulk of today’s rain will hold off until the afternoon and into the evening. There may be a few storms around too. Not only will the rain be heavy at times, but many areas will pick up a half-inch to an inch of rain today. That means with the saturated ground from Henri’s rain, we have a risk for flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Watch out for water pooling on roads.

Temperature-wise, the morning will be spent in the 60s and low 70s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. It’ll be very humid once again.

