Weather Alert: More rain may lead to street flooding Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for rain, heavy at times, that may lead to flooding of streets and streams.



A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until this evening. More heavy rain along with an already very saturated ground could lead to areas of flash flooding. Remember if you come across a flooded road, turn around, don’t drown.

The most widespread and heaviest rain will be this morning. After noon, the rain will be much more isolated. Even after the worst of it is over there could still be some standing water on roads, so be cautious all day long.

Morning temperatures will be in the 60s with afternoon highs in the low 70s. We stay cloudy and humid all day long. This evening and tonight we have just a chance for isolated showers or drizzle. Lows will drop to the low to mid 60s.