Weather Alert: More rounds of wet weather bring risk for thunderstorms, some strong

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Severe weather threat for Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for showers and storms today, with a chance for a few to become strong to severe.

More rounds of wet weather are ahead today. In the morning, just some spotty showers and isolated drizzle. The majority of the rain doesn’t start until the afternoon, and even then it will be scattered. With a few spots of sun this afternoon, there’s another chance for thunderstorms, a few of which have the potential to become strong to severe. Prepare for downpours and lightning. If a severe storm pops up, the primary threats would be hail and damaging wind gusts.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Rain and storm chances continue into the evening, with just scattered showers overnight. Lows will drop to the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Thunderstorms.

Highs: 74-78
Winds: N/NE 5-10 MPH
Dew Points: 62-68 Humid

TUESDAY NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Scattered Showers.

Lows: 60-64
Winds: Light

WEDNESDAY: AM Fog. Sun/Cloud Mix. Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms.

Highs: 78-82
Dew Points: 60-66 Sticky
Winds: Light

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Weather News

More Weather News

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today