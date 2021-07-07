Weather Alert: More Scattered Storms Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the risk of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

Get ready for another round of showers and storms today.

The day will start dry with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Late this afternoon after 2/3 p.m. scattered rain and storm chances begin and last into the evening hours. Coverage will be more scattered than yesterday, but we still can’t rule out isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and hail. Stay weather aware today.

It’ll be hot and very humid again with highs near 90. A Heat Advisory is in effect for central/eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. for heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

Overnight we still have chances for widely scattered showers and storms. Lows will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow we’ll have very widespread rain and storms. There will be showers and storms most of the day, so don’t forget your rain gear. The high temperature cools quite a bit to the upper 70s, but it’ll still be humid.

Tomorrow night, showers and storms continue with lows in the upper 60s. Rain and storms continue into Friday as a result of the remnants of Elsa.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. PM Showers & Thunderstorms.

Highs: 88-92

Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Dew Points: 66-72 Humid

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers & Storms.

Lows: 64-70



THURSDAY: Rain/Storms.

Highs: 76-80

Dew Points: 64-70 Humid

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers/Storms.

Lows: 66-70