Weather Alert: More strong storms for Thursday, low risk of tornado

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the risk of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rain again today.

Today is going to be another day you need to stay weather aware.

There are isolated shower chances this morning, but the bulk of the action will hold off until the afternoon. Late this afternoon we have a risk for strong to severe storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning and potentially damaging wind gusts and hail. Watch out for flooding on roads. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Berkshire County from this evening through Friday afternoon.

According to NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, there is a non-zero, elevated risk for an isolated tornado.

Otherwise it’ll be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the 70s. Highs will reach the upper 70s and it will be humid.

Overnight we will still have a few scattered showers and storms around with lows in the upper 60s.

Friday morning we will have heavy rain and some gusty winds. The heavy rain may lead to street flooding once again. Showers and storms will be likely throughout the day, slowly becoming more isolated toward the evening hours. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tomorrow night, just a risk for an isolated shower with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Live Interactive Radar: