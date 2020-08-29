Weather Alert: On-and-off rain, storms Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert today for scattered rain and storms, a few of which could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail.

We are already waking up to scattered rain out there this morning. Occasional rain and thunderstorms are expected through the evening hours. It won’t be raining and storming every minute, but rounds will come and go. There’s the chance for an isolated strong to severe storm anywhere in western Massachusetts. If that happens, gusty winds and hail are a possibility, along with minor street and stream flooding.



If you’re going to be outside, keep an eye on the radar on the 22News Storm Team Weather App.

Otherwise, it’ll be a mostly cloudy and humid day. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s, with dew points just a few degrees shy of actual temperatures.

The chance for thunderstorms continues through 10/11 p.m. tonight. After that, skies will clear.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Occasional Showers & T-storms.

Highs: 74-78

Winds: S/SW 5-15 MPH

Dew Points: 66-72 Humid



SATURDAY NIGHT: Evening Showers & Thunderstorms. Clearing Overnight.

Lows: 56-60