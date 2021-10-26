Weather Alert: Periods of Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for rain and wind today and tonight.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and central/eastern Franklin counties through Wednesday evening.

It’s already steadily raining out there across western Massachusetts, and has been for much of the night. Throughout the day today, especially during the morning and afternoon, we’ll have pockets of heavy rain. That will lead to reduced visibility on the roads, and also potentially some street and stream flooding. Give yourself a few extra minutes for this morning’s commute.

Temperatures will be in the 50s almost all day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds from the northeast will gust up to 30 mph at times. That may lead to a few power outages.

This evening, the rain continues and winds will gust up to 35 mph. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 40s. By the time the rain wraps up tomorrow, many areas will have picked up between 2 and 4 inches of total rainfall.

TUESDAY: Rain & Wind

Highs: 54-58

Winds: NE 10-20 MPH gusts up to 30 MPH

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers & Windy

Lows: 44-50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Windy, Chance AM Isolated Showers

Highs: 54-58

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming Mostly Clear

Lows: 38-44