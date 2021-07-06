Weather Alert: Potential for strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the risk of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

The severe weather threat for Tuesday evening is over. We’ll get some clearing by 9pm.

Wednesday will start dry, with mostly sunny skies through 11am. By noon we’ll have a mix of sun & clouds. The chance for scattered showers and storms starts at noon on Wednesday. The best chance for strong to severe storms on Wednesday is 3-9pm. A few of these storms could be severe with lightning, torrential rainfall, damaging wind gusts and hail. Stay weather aware on Wednesday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for central/eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. Wednesday, for heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.