WEATHER ALERT: Power outages and street flooding possible as strong Christmas storm arrives

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Thursday Night-Friday morning with the potential for damaging winds and excessive rainfall.

The National Weather Service has issued watches, warnings and advisories ahead of the storm:

FLOOD WATCH: All of western Massachusetts from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. Heavy rain and snow melt could lead to street and stream flooding.

HIGH WIND WARNING: Berkshire County, 6 p.m. Thursday through 1 p.m. Friday for gusts up to 65 mph which could lead to tree damage and scattered power outages.

WIND ADVISORY: Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties from midnight Thursday through noon Friday for gusts up to 55 mph.

Timing:

Thursday Morning: Breezy, Mainly in the Berkshires. Cloudy with spotty drizzle.

Thursday Afternoon: Increasing Winds, Strongest in the Berkshires. Cloudy and foggy with drizzle and a few showers.

Thursday Evening: Increasing Winds. Increasingly widespread showers with fog and drizzle too.

Midnight-9am Friday: WORST OF THE STORM. Damaging Winds, Excessive Rain.

Friday Late Morning-Afternoon: Rain tapers to showers, wind gradually backs off

Friday Evening: Breezy with a few raindrops or flurries

Wind Gusts & Rainfall

Wind gusts could reach 55mph in valley areas and as high as 65 mph in our eastern and western hills. Power outages are possible.

Rainfall 1.5-3 inches with isolated higher amounts. Street/stream flooding and basement flooding possible

Storm Preparation

Power outages: Charge devices, test and fuel generators, bring in items that could blow away including Christmas decorations

Street Flooding: Clean storm drains of snow, never drive through flooded streets

Basement Flooding: Test your sump pump to make sure it works

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track this incoming Christmas storm and any problems that result.