Weather Alert: Rain and storms Wednesday, some strong

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to the threat for thunderstorms mainly late this afternoon/this evening. A few could be on the strong to severe side.

Generally the morning is going to be pretty quiet. At the very most some spotty drizzle or sprinkles. Skies today will be partly to mostly cloudy. The threat for thunderstorms starts after 4/5 p.m., with the best start time for the Springfield area near 7/8 p.m.

A few of these storms could be strong to severe. The primary threat would be heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and large hail. There’s a low risk for an isolated tornado.

Highs will reach the low to mid 80s, but with oppressive humidity that’ll feel like it’s close to 90 degrees. You’ll also notice a breezy wind from the south with gusts up to 25 mph.

The worst of the storms will end by midnight, and after that just some spotty rain showers.