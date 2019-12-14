Weather Alert: Rain, snowmelt combine to bring risk of flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — A Flood Watch is in effect for all of Western Massachusetts until late this evening. The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for today due to that risk.

You’ll need to stay weather aware today with lots of heavy rain, especially in the morning. The combination of melting snow and 1 to possibly as much as 3 inches of rain will likely lead to street flooding in some areas.

We will also have to monitor area rivers and streams especially if we see some of the higher rainfall amounts as they could rise and cause some flooding as well.

Temperatures will be in the low 40s much of the day, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s hitting later this evening.

Heavy rain slowly tapers to lighter rain during the afternoon, and then showers gradually clear out tonight. There could be some lingering flurries in the western hills.

Winds pick up tonight with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow is the pick of the weekend. Skies will become partly sunny and temperatures will be in the low 40s. It will be on the breezy side.

SATURDAY: Rain, Heaviest AM, Cloudy & Foggy

Highs: 44-48

Winds: NE/SE 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers Ending, Breezy, Flurries W. Hills

Lows: 36-40

Winds: WSW 15-20 MPH

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Windy

Highs: 40-44

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold

Lows: 16-22