Weather Alert: Record-breaking heat, high humidity Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to the potentially dangerous combination of high heat and humidity Monday. Heat indices will reach the low 100s.

This will mark our third heat wave of the summer with temperatures reaching at least 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, and they are expected to do so again Monday.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today will be mostly sunny and very hot and humid. We’re looking at the potential for record-breaking heat. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, but by the afternoon, we’ll warm up into the mid to upper 90s. The current record is 95 degrees set in 2005. With the humidity, it will feel like 100 degrees during the hottest part of the day. Make sure to stay hydrated if spending time outdoors, and take breaks in air conditioning if and when you can.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s through the early evening. Overnight, we’ll only drop to the low to mid 70s and it will be very muggy.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for eastern Hampden and eastern Hampshire Counties from 12 p.m. today until 8 p.m. Tuesday and for Franklin, western Hampden and western Hampshire Counties from 12 p.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Monday and for Berkshire County from 11 a.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Monday.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Hot & Humid

Highs: 96-100 (record: 95 degrees, 2005)

Dew Points: 64-70, Oppressively Humid

Winds: WSW 5-15 MPH



MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered Clouds, Warm & Muggy



Lows: 72-76

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid, Mainly PM Showers/Storms



Highs: 88-92 (record: 95 degrees, 1949)

Dew Points: 68-72, Oppressively Humid