Weather Alert: Risk for thunderstorms Saturday, mainly in western hills

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the western hills and the Berkshires.

The remnants of once-Tropical Storm Fay continue to track north-northeast and will continue to bring us scattered showers this morning, however the forecast is looking a lot better for this afternoon.

For most of us, this afternoon we’ll see partly sunny skies, and high heat and humidity. Highs will reach the upper 80s, but the oppressive humidity will make it feel like the low 90s. In the valley, at the very most we’ll see a stray shower, or maybe even a stray thunderstorm. Winds will be noticeably breezy.

The best bet for afternoon thunderstorms, which could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, will be over the western hills — including the Berkshires, and Franklin County.

This evening, there will be a few isolated showers around. Overnight, we’ll see a drying trend with lows in the upper 60s. It will still be humid!

SATURDAY: AM Scattered Showers. PM Scattered Showers/Thunderstorms, mainly west. Windy.

Highs: 86-90

Winds: S 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH

Dew Points: 72-76 Oppressive



SATURDAY NIGHT: Evening Widely Scattered Showers. Partial Clearing Late Night.



Lows: 66-70

Winds: SW 5-10 MPH



SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Chance Isolated Shower, Breezy.

Highs: 86-90

Dew Points: 64-70 Humid

Winds: WSW 10-20 MPH

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 64-68