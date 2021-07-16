Weather Alert: Scattered showers, storms Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for afternoon/early evening showers and storms, a few of which could be strong to severe.

Scattered shower and storm chances start after 1/2 p.m. and continue through 7/8 p.m. The coverage is not expected to be widespread, but those who do see rain and storms may get a stronger storm with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Stay weather aware again today.

Morning temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s with afternoon highs near 90. With the high humidity it’ll feel closer to the mid 90s during the warmest part of the day.

We dry out in time for a Friday night out. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday:

Tomorrow looks even worse as the coverage of showers and storms is much higher. There are shower and storm chances nearly all day, but the highest threat is in the late afternoon and into the evening hours. Again, a few of the storms could be on the strong to severe side. Highs will cool to the low 80s but it’ll still be very humid.

Sunday:

We have likely showers ahead for Sunday, with just a chance for an isolated storm. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 70s.