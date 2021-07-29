Weather Alert: Showers, storms expected Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for scattered showers and storms today, with a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms late this evening.

There is a chance for a spot shower this morning and early afternoon. The bulk of the showers hold off until the mid afternoon. There may be an isolated storm at that time, but the best chance for thunderstorms is late this evening and south of the Mass Pike. A few could be on the strong to severe side with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Morning temperatures will be in the 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. It’ll be humid today, and there will be a noticeable breeze.

Showers and storms continue tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly PM Showers/Storms. Breezy.

Highs: 76-80

Winds: S 10-20 MPH

Dew Points: 60-66 Humid

THURSDAY NGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Rain. Scattered Thunderstorms.

Lows: 60-66

FRIDAY: AM Shower to Becoming Mostly Sunny. Breezy.

Highs: 76-80

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear.

Lows: 50-54