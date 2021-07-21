Weather Alert: Showers, storms return Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — A 22News Storm Team Weather Alert is in effect today for scattered strong to potentially severe thunderstorms mainly this afternoon.

Morning temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. It’ll be humid, but not as bad as yesterday.

This morning we just have a chance for an isolated shower or storm with better chances for showers/storms after noon. The most active period will be from 1-4 p.m. That’s also when the threat for strong to severe storms is greatest. The primary threats are heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and large hail. After that, just a chance for an isolated early evening shower.

Tonight, we clear out with lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. PM Showers & Thunderstorms.

Highs: 78-82

Winds: NW 5-15 MPH

Dewpoints: 62-68 Humid

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Early Evening Shower. Clearing & Breezy.

Lows: 56-60