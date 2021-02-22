Weather Alert: Slick roads due to snow, wintry mix, rain showers Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to snow/mix showers that will lead to slick roads later this afternoon and early evening.

Timeline:

This morning: some hit-or-miss light snow showers.

Most of the more widespread snow holds off until after 12-2 p.m.

It will start and stay as snow for most, but in the lower Pioneer Valley, later this afternoon and early evening there may be a wintry mix and/or rain at times.

The rain/snow will come to an end by 6-8 p.m.

Amounts:

The areas that stay as snow the longest could see 1-3 inches, but in the lower Pioneer Valley where we may see the changeover to a mix/rain, snow amounts will likely be around a coating to 2 inches. There may be some isolated areas in the Berkshires that see 4 inches.

Watch out for some slippery conditions for the evening commute.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s late in the day. Tonight, we slowly become partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Watch out for icy roads.

MONDAY: Cloudy, Snow/Mix/Rain



Highs: 34-38

Winds: South 10-20 MPH

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain/Mix/Snow Ends, Becoming Partly Cloudy

Lows: 24-28