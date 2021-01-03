Weather Alert: Snow accumulation coming Sunday through Monday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to late afternoon/evening wintry mix and snow showers through tomorrow morning which will lead to slick road conditions, especially for tomorrow morning’s commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 1 p.m. today until 7 a.m. tomorrow and for Berkshire County from 1 p.m. today until midnight tonight.

Clouds will quickly roll in this morning and most of the day will be cloudy. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s.

Snow and wintry mix showers track in from the afternoon through the evening. Snow will continue overnight into tomorrow morning. Lows will drop to near 30. Most areas will see 1 to 3 inches of wet, slushy snow while some areas in the western hills could see up to 4 inches by the time the snow finishes up.

The rest of tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with just a chance for an isolated flurry or sprinkle. Highs will be mild in the afternoon near 40.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Chance PM Snow/Mix

Highs: 34-38

Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow Likely

Lows: 28-32

MONDAY: Chance AM Snow, Mostly Cloudy



Highs: 38-42

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 22-26