Weather Alert: Snow starts Saturday, heaviest Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has declared a Weather Alert for snow starting later this afternoon and evening.

Clouds will quickly build in Saturday morning. Some flurries are possible after 2 p.m., but the steady snow starts at 3-5 p.m.

We expect the heaviest snow to fall from 6-10 p.m.

In fact, there could be snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour Saturday evening. Some sleet or rain could mix in with the snow (especially south of Northampton) after 11 p.m. The snow/mix will end 1-4 a.m. across western Massachusetts.

Here’s how much snow we expect you to wake up to tomorrow morning.

Temperatures this morning are in the single digits and the teens. It will be a very cold day with temperatures maxing out in the low to mid-20s this afternoon and evening. Tonight, we’ll see a brief warmer period in the low 30s before cooling back down to the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Snow Arrives at 3-5 pm.

Highs: 26-30 (most of the day in the teens, low 20s)

Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow, Heavy At Times. Rain/Sleet Mixes In After 11 p.m. Ends 1-4 aM.



Lows: 24-30

Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Winter Storm Warning: Hampshire, Franklin, Berkshire, and Western Hampden County; 2 p.m. today until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisory: Central & eastern Hampden County, 2 p.m. today until 4 a.m. Sunday.