Weather Alert: Snow starts Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for accumulating snow today that will likely make for slippery driving conditions, especially during the afternoon.

Snow starts from the southwest to the northeast from 9-11 a.m.

The heaviest of the snow will fall from the late morning through the afternoon.

Roads will be slick throughout the day, so if you’ll be traveling give yourself extra time.

Most of us will see 2-4″ by the time the snow is over in the evening.

Areas in eastern Hampden County will see the most, around 3-6″.

Here’s the latest snowfall map.

Highs will reach near 30.

The snow will wrap up between 6-8 p.m. Overnight, clouds will partially clear with lows in the teens. We’ll be dry all night so that leaves plenty of time for roads to be plowed and treated before tomorrow morning’s commute.