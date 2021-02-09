Weather Alert: Snow starts Tuesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for accumulating snow that will impact the commutes.

Light snow may start in the Berkshires early, from 4-6 a.m.

Steady snow will arrive from west to east in the valley from 6-9 a.m. today.

That means depending on when your commute starts, there may be light snow starting to fall. The snow will be steady into the afternoon hours. While we don’t expect exceptionally heavy snow with this storm, the heaviest/steadiest snow will fall 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Snow will taper off and end from west to east, 4-6 p.m. That means the evening commute will be significantly impacted as roads will be slick. Here’s our latest snowfall forecast map.

High temperatures will be in the mid 20s to 30.

Tonight, clouds partially clear with lows in the teens.

Winter Storm Warning:Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin counties until 10 p.m.

Winter Weather Advisory: Berkshire County until 10 p.m.