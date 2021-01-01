Weather Alert: Snow to wintry mix of sleet/freezing rain/rain tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to snow, wintry mix and freezing rain showers which could lead to very slick roads due to light snow/sleet accumulation but also for ice accumulation. Travel will be hazardous tonight through early tomorrow morning.

Most of your New Year’s Day looks dry with morning sun giving way to increasing clouds. High temperatures should reach the mid to upper 30s.

This evening, a wintry mix of snow changing to sleet/freezing rain and eventually rain will move in after 7/8 p.m. A light accumulation of snow/sleet is possible before the sleet/freezing rain/rain transition later in the night. Ice accumulation will be highest in the western hills, but roads could be slippery everywhere overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow morning, most areas will have made the switch to all rain, but some areas in the western hills will linger onto freezing rain or a wintry mix a little longer. All precipitation will dry up by late tomorrow morning with the rest of the day dry and cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Icing forecast. (22News Storm Team)

FRIDAY: Sun to Increasing PM Clouds



Highs: 36-40

Winds: Light

FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow/Wintry Mix To Rain Late

Lows: 28-32



SATURDAY: AM Rain/Mix, Mostly Cloudy



Highs: 42-46