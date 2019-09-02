Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Labor Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert Monday due to likely showers and storms which will impact Labor Day outdoor activities.

Strong or severe storms can’t be ruled out.

You’ll need a back-up plan if you have any outdoor Labor Day plans. We could see isolated showers as early as 9/10 a.m., but what we really need to watch is the afternoon. Showers and storms will push west to east starting from 12/1 p.m. through the evening.

Right now, Western Massachusetts is under a marginal risk for severe weather, which is the lowest risk of severe weather, but still isn’t zero. That’s straight from NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center.

Primary threats with any strong or severe storm is heavy downpours leading to localized urban and poor-drainage flooding, lightning and potentially damaging wind gusts. We can’t rule out the low risk of a tornado.

Highs will be in the low 70s and it will be humid.

Showers and storms will come to an end this evening and skies will become partly cloudy overnight.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms

Highs: 70-74

Dew Points: 60-66 Humid

Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH



MONDAY NIGHT: Evening Showers/Storms, Partly Cloudy late

Lows: 56-60



