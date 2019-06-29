SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center placed Western Massachusetts under a “slight” risk for severe weather today.

The primary threats are gusty winds and hail if a severe storm does pop up. But we’re only at the second out of the five levels of severe weather risks.

It’s going to be a humid, and pretty wet day, so have that umbrella handy.

Temperatures will quickly warm up to highs topping off in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will make it feel closer to 90 — those humid conditions are fueling our threat for storms.

There are slight chances of rain this morning, but the best bet for the stronger, scattered thunderstorms is this afternoon. An isolated severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out — that’s where that slight risk comes in.

Lightning, downpours and gusty winds are likely; hail and localized street flooding are possible.

The showers will taper off by 7/8 o’clock this evening. Much of the evening will be dry with clouds clearing.