Weather Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Saturday and Sunday for the threat of strong and possibly severe thunderstorms.

Temperatures this morning will rise from the 50s to the 70s. High temperatures will reach near 80 degrees, slightly cooler for the western hills, but we will hit that peak a few hours earlier than normal. Temperatures will drop quickly this afternoon, but it will still feel humid. The day will start bright with clouds pushing in later in the morning.

Starting in the afternoon, we’re tracking some much needed rain. We’re looking at a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from noon into the evening. The strongest of thunderstorms will form in the late afternoon — we can’t rule out strong to severe storms.

Some storms could bring:

Strong, gusty winds

Very heavy rainfall

Large hail

Frequent lightning

Showers and storms will come to an end this evening, and overnight, skies will become partly cloudy. It will be a muggy night with lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Bright Early AM to Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Thunderstorms

Highs: 78-82

Dew Points: 60-64 Humid

Winds: SW/NW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY NIGHT: Evening Shower/Storm to Partly Cloudy

Lows: 60-64

Winds: Light



SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms



Highs: 82-86

Dew Points: 64-68 Humid

Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY NIGHT: Evening Shower/Storm to Partly Cloudy

Lows: 60-64