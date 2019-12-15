Weather Alert: Wind gusts up to 45 mph possible

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Sunday due to strong winds which could lead to scattered power outages.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. this evening for gusts up to 45 mph. Wind that strong can blow around unsecured objects, and could blow down tree limbs causing power outages.

Skies will be partly cloudy today with highs in the low 40s. There’s a chance for a stray flurry or sprinkle. With the wind, it will feel closer to the mid 30s during the warmest part of the day.

Tonight, we’ll be partly cloudy and very cold with lows in the teens and low 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Windy

Highs: 40-44
Winds: West 15-25 MPH, Gusts 35 to 45 mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cold

Lows: 16-22
Winds: W 10-15 MPH

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Evening Snow/Mix

Highs 34-38

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow/Wintry Mix

Lows: 20-26

